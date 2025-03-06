Omar Ayub claims opposition alliance uniting on common agenda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has claimed that all parties within the opposition alliance are getting on the same page.

Speaking to the media, Ayub highlighted the opposition’s primary objective was to ensure the supremacy of law.

He lamented the rising inflation, increasing utility costs and shrinking business activities in the country. He also accused intelligence agencies of falling to curb terrorism, alleging their focus is solely on targeting PTI members.

Additionally, he accused PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto of deceiving the people of Sindh by allegedly selling the water of the province.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad granted pre-arrest bail to opposition leader Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each.