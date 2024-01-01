Omar Ayub criticises military courts’ decision, calls for judicial commission to probe events

F.P. Report

HARIPUR: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub has criticised the sentencing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by military courts, calling it unconstitutional.

Speaking to the media in Haripur, Omar Ayub stated that military court verdicts were beyond the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

He argued that such unconstitutional actions deterred investment in the country, citing the example of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which received a bid of only PKR 10 billion instead of the expected PKR 85 billion.

Ayub emphasised that former prime minister Imran Khan had formed a negotiation committee in good faith. While acknowledging the government’s formation of a similar committee, he clarified that the PTI’s committee had two primary demands: formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, and release of under trial political prisoners.

He warned that if these demands were not met, the PTI would launch a civil disobedience movement.

Ayub added that the movement could involve halting remittances from overseas Pakistanis to exert pressure on the government.