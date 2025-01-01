Omar Ayub says colonel sitting in Adiala Jail sabotaging PTI leaders’ meetings with Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said on Thursday that an intelligence official (a colonel) sitting in Adiala Jail did not allow the jail superintendent to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to meeting the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media, Omar Ayub said that violations of law were being committed frequently. He said it is written in para 7 of the court order that the jail superintendent had given the court assurance that he would arrange a meeting, but he did not do this despite the fact that PTI leaders waited outside Adiala Jail for four hours and reminded the jail administration about their meeting multiple times.

The PTI leader said that intelligence officials should be going after terrorists so that terrorism can be curbed in Pakistan. He said these shameless people have got a biscuit theft case registered against him. He said that people cannot move in Balochistan and this is due to the intelligence failure.

He said that people are being beaten in Balochistan. He said that those who come to see murderers in jail are offered seats at the visitor centre, but PTI leaders are humiliated. He said he and his partymen are talking to the media because they were not allowed to meet Imran Khan.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz said that court orders were defied once again today. He said that it is judges’ duty to protect the reputation of the courts and the judiciary.

PTI ally Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that people are now talking about further division of Pakistan. He said that rulers’ actions show that the country is being pushed into chaos intentionally.