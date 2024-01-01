Omar Ayub says constitutional amendments will weaken the Centre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has said that the government, which came into being as a result of form 47, should praise the unknow forces which was supporting it for the passage of constitutional amendments.

Addressing the NA session before voting for the proposed amendments, Omar Ayub claimed that five PTI MNAs are in their custody because they lack required MNAs for the legislation.

He said PTI MNAs are being offered Rs1 billion to Rs3 billion rupees for the support of the government. He said PTI MNAs were beaten and kept in isolation by the government.

He said that government was trying to choke the judicial system of the country. He claimed that process adopted for proposed amendments was full of faults.

He urged the government to revisits it policies because this government was trying to weaken the centre. He made it clear that PTI will not become the part of the process and boycott the voting process.