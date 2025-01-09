Omar Ayub seeks immediate meeting with Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub dared the government to arrange a meeting with the party founder Imran Khan if it actually has the power.

Talking to media at Islamabad Judicial Complex, the opposition leader in National Assembly said that the government isn’t allowing the PTI leaders to meet Imran Khan.

“We were told that arranging a meeting with Imran Khan isn’t included in the jail manual,” said Omar Ayub.

He said that PTI only wants formation of judicial commission to probe the events of May 9 and Nov 26 and immediate release of all the political workers.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over allegations from PTI leaders, defending his role in facilitating talks between the government and opposition.

Addressing criticism regarding his alleged inaction in arranging a meeting with the PTI founder, the Speaker clarified that facilitating such meetings does not fall under his mandate or responsibilities.

“It is unfortunate that baseless criticism is being leveled against my role. My duty is to act as a facilitator between the government and the opposition, not to arrange meetings with the founder,” Ayaz Sadiq stated.

He further addressed critics, saying, “If those criticizing me believe I should step away from the negotiation process, I am open to considering their suggestion.”