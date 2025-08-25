Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz among 59 PTI leaders sentenced in Rana Sana house attack case

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Monday handed jail sentences to several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah Khan’s residence following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

The court sentenced 59 PTI leaders and workers to 10 years in prison each in the May 9 case.

Senior party figures including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul were among those convicted.

However, the ATC acquitted former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and Zain Qureshi.

The court has sentenced 16 accused individuals to three years in prison each, while 34 others have been acquitted. Out of a total of 109 accused, the court has handed down sentences to 75 individuals. All verdicts were delivered in the absence of the accused.

It is worth noting that four cases were registered in Faisalabad in connection with the May 9 incidents involving arson and vandalism. Verdicts in three of these cases had already been announced earlier.

The fourth case, related to the attack and vandalism at Rana Sanaullah’s residence, was registered at the Samanabad Police Station and included the names of 109 individuals, among them key leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Strict security arrangements were made both inside and outside the court to avoid any untoward incidents.

In the case related to the attack on a sensitive institution, the court awarded punishments to 108 out of 185 accused, while the rest were acquitted.

The court sentenced Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul to 10 years in prison. Member of the National Assembly Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also sentenced to 10 years in jail. Junaid Afzal Sahi received a 3-year prison sentence, which is the shortest sentence given by the court.