Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz among other PTI leaders handed 10-year jail term in May 9 cases

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD : A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Thursday sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul — to 10 years in prison over their involvement in cases related to the May 9, 2023, violence.

Strict security arrangements were made both inside and outside the court to avoid any untoward incidents.

In the case related to the attack on a sensitive institution, the court awarded punishments to 108 out of 185 accused, while the rest were acquitted.

The court sentenced Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul to 10 years in prison. Member of the National Assembly Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also sentenced to 10 years in jail. Junaid Afzal Sahi received a 3-year prison sentence, which is the shortest sentence given by the court.

The Faisalabad ATC acquitted Fawad Chaudhry, and Zain Qureshi, the son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 75 others in the cases.

In a separate case registered at Ghulam Muhammadabad Police Station, the court sentenced 60 individuals, while 7 of the 67 accused were acquitted.

Eearlier this month, the Lahore ATC sentenced eight leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – including Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema – to 10 years in prison each for their involvement in the Sherpao Bridge arson and incitement case, related to the May 9 protests.

Khalid Qayyum, Riyaz Hussain, Ali Hassan and Afzal Azeem Pahat were among those who were sentence to imprisonment.

The case was registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, accused the defendants of inciting violence, delivering provocative speeches, and causing damage to public property, all falling under terrorism-related charges.

The court concluded the trial of 14 accused individuals. Of these, eight were sentenced to 10 years in prison each, while six were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The prosecution presented testimony from 61 witnesses to support the charges. The state’s case was argued by Prosecutor Abdul Jabbar Dogar.

The case pertains to the violent incidents, including arson and rioting, that occurred at Sherpao Bridge in Lahore on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The FIR includes terrorism and other criminal charges.

This ruling follows a directive from the Supreme Court, which had ordered all trial courts to conclude May 9-related cases within four months. In compliance, the ATC conducted daily hearings to ensure timely judgment.

Barrister Gohar Reaction

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has reacted to the court verdicts against party leaders, stating that a decision regarding boycotting the parliament or launching a movement will be made soon.

Speaking at an press conference alongside Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Gohar said, “Today is a sad day for democracy. Our mandate has been stolen, our leader has been kept in jail, and the doors of justice have been closed on us.”

The PTI chairman said, “We made every possible effort to ensure democracy continues, to keep the parliament functioning, but the oppression, injustice, and unequal treatment show no signs of ending”.

Six of PTI MNAs, three MPAs, one senator, the opposition leader in the National Assembly and the Senate have all been sentenced, he lamented. He said the PTI continued to be pushed against the wall.

The PTI Chairman also strongly criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan, saying, “This is the same Commission whose tenure has expired, yet our elected representatives continue to be disqualified. If PTI is being removed from the system, then the question is — who is behind it?”

He said PTI believes in the system and democracy, not in politics of chaos or confrontation. “But circumstances have come to a point where we must place this matter before our leader Imran Khan to decide whether we should boycott the parliament or launch a movement”.