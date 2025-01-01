Omar Ayub vows to intensify rule of law campaign

F.P. Report

HARIPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has announced intensifing campaign for the rule of law.

Speaking to the media in Haripur, Ayub stated that a joint plan was being develoed under the platform of “Tehreek Tahaffz Aeen Pakistan” in collaboration with multiple parties.

He condemned the allegedly false FIR against the Akhtar Mengal and Siraj Tareen, emphasizing the growing public frustration.

He highlighted the issue of missing person in a meeting with the Chief Justice.

Ayub criticised the government for economic mismanagement, citing rising corruption, a declining rupee and lack of investment.

He claimed that two million Pakistanis have migrated in the past two years, causing a $27 billion outflows.

He further lamented restrictions under the PECA and called transparent elections the only solution to the country’s crisis.