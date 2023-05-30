Ombudsman positions exam held in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): The examination was held under the national examination administration monitory, on Ombudsman Positions of Vice and Virtue Ministry in the Faculty of Law of Kabul University on Tuesday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the exam, the Deputy Minister of Vice and Virtue, Sheikh Mohammad Faqir Mohammadi, wished good lucks to the participants of the exam and shared some information about the responsibilities of the Ombudsman.

“Ombudsmen should treat people in a good manner and with good judgment according to Sharia and not make people hate religion,” he said.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mawlavi Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the National Examinations administration, assured the participants of the transparency of the examination and said that the process of the examination results is evaluated digitally.

Speaking on this occasion, the spokesman for the Ministry of Vince and Virtue, Mohammad Sadiq Akif, said that 256 scholars from the center and provinces of the country participated in this exam, adding that 200 of them will be accepted for the positions after passing the exam successfully.