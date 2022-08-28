Omicron booster shots are right around the corner

Caitlin Owens

The first updated coronavirus vaccines — and likely the last one purchased by Uncle Sam — are about to become available across the U.S., and will ideally provide more targeted protection against the dominant strain that’s circulating.

Why it matters: Although COVID and its risks have become a routine part of life for most Americans, the virus is still killing around 400 Americans a day. Staying up to date on vaccines could minimize these deaths.

What’s happening: The updated vaccines will go through the regulatory approval process this coming week, and the shots are expected to become available soon after — likely the week after Labor Day, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The federal government is expected to authorize them for everyone 12 and older, although only Pfizer’s shot will be available for children under 18.

“When available, new boosters are expected to help provide greater protection against the currently circulating strains. We encourage all who are eligible to consider a booster,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf tweeted Thursday.

The big picture: Being vaccinated and boosted is crucial for avoiding hospitalization and death, particularly for those with conditions that put them at high risk.

But it’s unclear how well the retooled vaccines will protect against infection and transmission.

Although the original vaccines initially offered a high level of protection against infection, they’re not nearly as effective against the Omicron variant. The question is whether a vaccine that’s matched to the strain in circulation — which the new ones are — will be significantly better.

Between the lines: Americans don’t seem to be very interested in boosters, at least not lately.

Less than half of fully vaccinated Americans have received a first booster dose, per the CDC. Of people with a booster dose, only a third have received a second, although many Americans aren’t yet eligible.

Among people 65 and older, who are at higher risk for severe disease, 71% have received a first booster shot, and 41% of those people have received a second.

The intrigue: The FDA has prioritized speed — which is necessary if the goal is to keep up with the virus’s mutations — over having all of the data on how the vaccines work in real life. Some experts warn that this risks dampening enthusiasm for the shot.

The agency earlier this summer made the decision to target B.A.5, the strain that remains dominant in the U.S. today, as opposed to earlier Omicron strains.

This means that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been able to update their vaccines remarkably quickly, but we don’t have complete real-world data on how they work in humans. Preclinical data suggests the shots elicit a strong neutralizing antibody response.

The annual flu vaccine is updated using non-human data, so there’s a precedent for the FDA’s approach.

“Bivalent and multivalent vaccines are very common and modifying a vaccine to include different virus strains often does not require a change in other ingredients. FDA has extensive experience with reviewing strain changes in vaccines, as is done with the annual flu vaccine,” Califf tweeted.

What they’re saying: “The FDA should be commended for wanting to take an aggressive, expedient approach,” Eric Topol, executive vice president of Scripps Research, wrote on Substack.

“But we also need to acknowledge the uncertainties about efficacy and the response from the public,” he added.

What we’re watching: Peter Marks, the top FDA vaccine official, told the New York Times that the FDA may recommend that people who recently received a vaccine dose wait “a few months” before getting a new shot, and the CDC may address whether recently infected people should also wait.

And in the longer-term, we never know when the next variant will take over, or how well the existing vaccines will work against it.

Courtesy: (Axios)