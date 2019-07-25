On this day, people rejected dynastic politics: Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said July 25, is a day when people voted in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and rejected the corrupt politicians.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, She said, on July 25 people rejected dynastic politics.

In another tweet, she said the aspirations of the people and twenty-three-year political struggle of Imran Khan bore fruit in the general elections of last year. IK was given the mandate to carry out accountability of corrupt people.

She regretted that two political parties by playing the game of taking turns in power badly exploited the masses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to celebrate July 25 (today) as Thanksgiving Day to commemorate party’s victory in general elections 2018.