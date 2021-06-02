One Army and countless fronts

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Army produced unmatched results when pitched against its adversaries and successfully deterred the nefarious designs of the country’s enemies.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the participants of the staff course at the Command and Staff College Quetta on Tuesday. He noted that the country’s defence was invincible due to the professionalism of battle-hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He also deliberated upon his vision of future of Pakistan where the rule of law, across the board accountability and justice would be order of the day. The Prime Minister observed that establishment of a prosperous state in line with the Islamic principles and ideology of great leaders like Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal could be achieved only if they worked hard consistently as a nation.

The Prime Minister said the government had made all-out efforts for making progress in various sectors like agriculture, industry, technology, and automation. He advised the course participants to pursue their dreams without fear of failure to achieve their objectives.

Pakistan Army is the nation’s most disciplined, highly organized, well trained, and responsive institution. Its prime role is defense and security of the country; however, it has been called upon for the jobs which were well beyond the scope of their duties. Being an ideological and national Army, it remained committed to defend the country’s geographical territories while upholding Country’s Islamic ideology. Prime Minister is the head of the government and his comments regarding Pakistan Army matters a lot, because he knows better than anyone else that what his Army is doing 24/7 for the defence and nation building of the State.

During the last seven decades of Pakistan’s history, Pakistan Army fought three main battles with its eternal enemy India besides over three decades along military conflict with India in Siachen Glacier, the world highest battlefield. The Pakistan Army is the first Combatant Force of the world which successfully defeated the terrorism in the most difficult terrain of the country.

Pakistan Army played a significant role during the natural calamities in the country such as flood, earthquake, locust attack and coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan Military also remained available to the government at the time of need such as maintenance of law and order, national census, election duty, desalt of the irrigation system, revival of the WAPDA and vaccination drive against polio in the far flung areas of the country.

In the field of nation building, Pakistan Army remained at fore front in construction of roads, bridges, provision of educational facilities and communication facilities in certain areas including Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, water supply schemes and medical facilities in remote areas of former FATA and Balochistan.

National Logistic Cell (NLC), Frontier Works organization (FWO), Special Communication Organization (SCO) all are the subsidiaries of the Pakistan Army, which not only fulfil the wartime requirements of Pakistan Army but also playing an appreciable role in development of the less developed areas such as former FATA, Balochistan, and Azad Kashmir. Besides these internal fronts, Pakistan Army is continuously facing aggression from country’s Eastern border, a threat of cross border attacks at Durand line and an uncomfortable border management with Iran. Pakistan Army is like an ironclad against our national enemies. Pakistan Army is a symbol of national integration, unity, and pride and proved to be the guarantee of the national security and sovereignty of Pakistan.