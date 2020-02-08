One civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LOC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: One civilian martyred and a woman sustained injuries on Saturday after Indian troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement and said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Charikot Sector and deliberately targeted civilian population.

According to ISPR, an innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced martyrdom while a woman got injured in village Kakuta. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

Pakistan Army befittingly responded to the Indian unilateral unprovoked action and targeted Indian post which initiated fire.

On the other hand, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider condemned Indian firing across LoC and paid tribute to Mir Muhammad.

Farooq Haider said that injured woman will be provided with best medical care. He added that India is deliberately targeting schools and health centers.

He further said that Kashmiris are not afraid of Indian cowardly activities and soldiers of Pakistan Army deserve tribute for blowing up the Indian posts.