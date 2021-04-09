One dead, 4 critically injured in Texas shooting

TEXAS (Axios): At least one person was killed and four were critically injured Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, the New York Times reported.

The big picture: The unidentified suspected gunman was taken into custody after authorities launched a manhunt, during which a state trooper was also shot and injured. Authorities have yet to determine a motive.

What they’re saying: “I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on Twitter. “Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect.”

The Bryan shooting comes in the wake of several major mass shootings in the U.S.

Police said a former NFL player shot and killed five people at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Thursday.

At the end of March, a gunman killed four people in Orange, California.

A gunman killed 10 people in Boulder, Colorado, and eight people were killed in shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, in mid-March.