One dead, five injured in building collapse accident

KANDHKOT (INP): A double-storey building caved in the market place of Kandhkot, in Kashmore district of Sindh, leaving a man dead and five others injured on Sunday.

A dilapidated building collapsed in Shahi Bazaar of Kandhkot this morning, which was resulted in death of at least one person, while five others said to be injured in the incident.

“Scores of persons said to be under the debris as relief workers were trying to retrieve the people trapped under the building’s rubble.

Police and rescue teams retrieved a body and injured from the debris and shifted them to the civil hospital Kandhkot for medical attendance.

Some of the injured were identified as Javed Golo, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Asif, Niaz and Ali Murad Bhangwar.

Police blocked two sides of the road when a crowd gathered at the site after the incident hindering the relief operation.

Deputy Commissioner Kashmir reached to the place of the incident to monitor the situation. The people thronged at the spot complained the DC about delay in arrival of the ambulance to shift the injured to hospital.