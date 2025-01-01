One dead in Israel stabbing attack, assailant killed

Haifa (Reuters): One person was killed and four were wounded in a stabbing attack at a bus station in the city of Haifa, Israel’s ambulance service said, in what police described as a terrorist attack.

Security guards shot and killed the assailant, a police spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear whether the man killed was stabbed by the assailant or shot by the guards.

Police said that the assailant was an Israeli citizen from a nearby Arab Druze town who had returned from abroad in May and that the attack was still being investigated.

Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not claim it.