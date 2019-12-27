One dead, two injured in Lahore as fire erupts in tea shop at Urdu Bazar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: One person died and two others were injured on Friday after a fire erupted in a plaza at the city’s famous Urdu Bazar.

According to rescue officials, a cylinder inside a tea hotel at the plaza exploded, causing a fire that injured three persons. Rescue officials arrived at the plaza to take the injured to the hospital.

Firefighters doused the flames in one hour. One of the injured persons, Zohaib, succumbed to his wounds and died at the hospital.

Yaqoob and Zaman, the other two who were injured as a result of the fire, were discharged from the hospital after being treated.