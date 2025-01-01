One die, ten injured as PPP rally came under attack in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rally to express solidairty with Armed Forces came under attack in Quetta near Munir Mengal Chowk at Sariab Road on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Provincial Minister Ali Madad Jattak was leading the rally at the time of the attack but remained unhurt, police said. One man died and teh others were injured by gunfire. Jattak’s vehicle sustained partial damage, according to police.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on the participants of the rally and hurled hand grenades, according to police officials. At least ten injured individuals were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, hospital administration stated. The condition of three of the injured is reported to be critical. The critically injured have been transferred to the Trauma Centre for treatment.

A large contingent of police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Injured individuals were moved to both Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMC) and Civil Hospital, police added.