One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished, says UN Palestinian refugee agency

GENEVA (Reuters) : One in ten children screened in clinics run by the United Nations refugee agency in Gaza is malnourished, UNRWA said on Tuesday.



“Our health teams are confirming that malnutrition rates are increasing in Gaza, especially since the siege was tightened more than four months ago on the second of March,” UNRWA’s Director of Communications, Juliette Touma, told reporters in Geneva via a video link from Amman, Jordan.