One killed, eight injured in road accident

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A woman was killed and eight other persons were injured in a road accident on Wednesday night in Karachi.

According to details, the accident occurred near Maripur Grace area of Karachi where a car collided head-on with a pick-up, killing a woman on the spot and injuring eight other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital, Karachi. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Preeti.