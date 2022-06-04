One killed, five injured in Helmand clashes

HELMAND (Khaama Press): Contentions in Helmand province’s Babaji, Marjah, and central districts killed one person and injured five others, according to local Taliban officials.

The clashes took place on Friday, 3rd June, according to Hafiz Rashid Helmandi, the Taliban’s Information and Cultural Director for Helmand province.

The first event, according to Haafiz Helmandi, occurred following a dispute between two groups of local people in Babaji village, in which one person was injured.

The brawl erupted after a fight between children in which a person named Esmat stabbed another person named Aghawali.

According to the Taliban Information and Culture Office in Helmand, a second clash occurred in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, in which three individuals were injured.

The Director of Information and Culture of Helmad did not elaborate why or how the incident happened, but he stated that the wounded were transferred to the Helmand Emergency Hospital for treatment.

According to local sources in Helmand, a land dispute in the province’s Marjah district drove a man to kill his mother and injure his brother.

Four people have been arrested in connection with both incidents, according to the provincial Director of Information and Culture, and efforts are underway to arrest others involved.

