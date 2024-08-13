One killed, six injured in bomb blast in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazaar

F.P. Report

QUETTA: One person was killed and six were seriously injured following a bomb blast that took place at the China market near the city’s Liaquat Bazaar.

The police have started the investigation of the incident which was so severe in lethality that even the nearby buildings were shaken.

The rescue operation started shortly and the injured had been shifted to the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the area and the investigation team had also started collecting evidence from the site.