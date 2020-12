Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. At least one person has been killed and two more have been injured in an explosion that rocked one of Kabul’s districts, Ariana News TV reported Thursday citing the police.

According to the law enforcement, the incident took place at around 8 am as an improvised explosive device was detonated. The blast was targeting a government vehicle. The victims were rushed to hospitals.

Courtesy: TASS