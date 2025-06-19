One-Month visa exemption for Pilgrim

HERAT (BNA): A one-month visa exemption has been announced to facilitate Iranian pilgrims traveling to Herat, Afghanistan. Rahmatullah Fayzan, Deputy Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Herat, met with Iranian Consul General Ali Reza Marhamati to discuss this initiative. During their meeting, Fayzan condemned the recent invasion of Islamic territory by the Zionist regime, labeling it a crime against humanity and a violation of international laws.

Fayzan expressed the Afghanistan government’s commitment to stand with the people of Iran, emphasizing that the local administration in Herat is fully prepared to welcome and assist Iranian pilgrims.

In response, Marhamati praised the Afghanistan government’s supportive stance and expressed readiness to collaborate in facilitating the pilgrimage. He highlighted this cooperation as a symbol of Islamic brotherhood and unity between the two countries.