One passenger injured as jet bridge collapses at Islamabad airport

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A passenger was injured after a jet bridge collapsed at the newly built airport in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to details, a jet bridge, which connects the plane to the terminal and remains in headlines for various reason was collapsed and the incident happened when passengers were boarding an airplane of a foreign airlines, using the bridge. However, the plane parked near the bridge remained safe.

The cause of collapse of the passenger boarding bridge is yet to be determined.

The new Islamabad International Airport, which took over 10 years for completion was inaugurated by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in May this year.

The management of the new airport in Islamabad was under criticism earlier from passengers and social media users after multiple videos blew the lid off administrative mismanagement, with some claiming that they had to wait for luggage for more than 3 hours.

