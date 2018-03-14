One Rangers personnel martyred, five terrorists killed in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: One Rangers official was martyred and four wounded after gunmen opened fire on their vehicles when they were on the routine patrol on late Tuesday night in Lyari’s Zikri Para.

The Spokesman told private news channel that grenades and homemade ammunition were used during the attack on rangers personnel.

He added that the injured were shifted to Civil hospital after the incident.

Official claimed that five terrorists were also killed in Rangers retaliatory firing.

.

Advertisements