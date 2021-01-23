One smile to go: My favorite lottery story

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): We learned overnight that someone bought a winning ticket for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, at the Kroger in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Mich.

That reminded me of my favorite lottery story:

In the olden days, before everyone was wired 24/7, there was something called “after deadline”:

The show was off the air, or the paper was put to bed, and you were done for the day.

I was a reporter at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and I can tell you that — except for maybe the forecast of a big snowstorm — there’s no bigger story in a local newsroom than when the Powerball gets big.

After deadline, some of us were talking about what we’d do if we won. The late Tom Campbell, the longtime city courts reporter, was typing away on his Atex terminal. We didn’t even know he was listening. Tom looked up and said:

If I won the lottery, I’d still work here. But I’d take a lot less [crap.]

And he went back to typing.