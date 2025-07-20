One suspect arrested in couple murder case: CM Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced on Sunday that authorities have registered a terrorism case and arrested one suspect in connection with the brutal murder of a couple.

The inhumane killing was captured in a viral video circulating on social media. The footage, which depicts a group of men escorting a man and a woman into a desert area in Balochistan before fatally shooting them, has sparked widespread outrage, with activists and political leaders condemning it as an ‘honour’ killing.

In a statement posted on X, Bugti revealed that the incident occurred days before Eidul Azha earlier this year, and the victims have been identified.

“Immediate action was ordered upon noticing the viral video,” he stated, emphasizing that the Balochistan Police are pursuing the perpetrators. “A terrorism case has been filed on behalf of the state, and one suspect is in custody. The law will take its course in this heinous matter.”

Speaking at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind provided further details, confirming that the state has taken suo motu action as the victims’ families did not file a report.

“The individuals and tribes seen in the video have been identified, but their names are being withheld as part of a strategic approach,” Rind said. He added that authorities are using data from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to trace suspects, with one already arrested and raids ongoing to apprehend others.

While the location depicted in the video has been identified, Rind refrained from disclosing it. He reiterated the government’s resolve to hold all involved accountable, including those who may have convened a jirga to sanction the killings.

“An FIR has been registered based on evidence from the video, and the investigation will reach its logical conclusion,” he assured.

Chief Minister Bugti condemned the act as a grave affront to human dignity and social values, vowing that those who defy the rule of law will face stringent consequences. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he asserted.

The incident underscores the persistent scourge of ‘honour’ killings in Pakistan, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reporting 346 such cases from January to November 2024, predominantly in Sindh and Punjab.

The alarming trend, fueled by entrenched societal notions of family honour and shame, has shown no signs of abating, with similar spikes recorded over the past two years.