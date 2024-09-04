One year of genocide

Khawaja Wajih-u-Din

History is the biggest teacher. It tells us about the colonizers, Bosnia Serbia War, the genocides in the Indian subcontinent, the two world wars, Americas and Australia where the indigenous population was wiped off because they were not prepared enough and couldn’t resist to protect their freedom.

The occupied territory has been historically a very important place for all the religions. It is a center of civilization culture along with its strategic location make it all the more important. It is also a holy land having religious significance. In the case of Palestine historical conquests and struggle for power in this part of the world throughout history is widely known.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli land, sea and air blockade since 2007. Israel has wagged four wars on Gaza since 2008. No portion of Gazza society or economy has been left untouched. The latest war is underway. It has been one year of barbarism, savagery, brutality on Gaza perpetuated by bloodthirsty and war criminals headed by the Israeli prime minister.

Ground Reality: The latest death toll in Gaza stands at 42,183 Palestinians since 7 October 2023, as per the news from Aljazeera News, including nearly 16,500 children. Injured are reported to be more than 95,921. While more than 10,000 are reported missing. In West Bank at least 716 people, including more than 160 children are reported killed while Injured are reported to be more than 5,700.

As of September 24, 2024. The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent, nonprofit organization’s preliminary investigations showed at least 116 journalists and media workers were among the killed by the IDF (Israel, Defense Forces) since the war began, making it the deadliest period for journalists. More than 885 healthcare workers reportedly killed in Gaza and the West Bank since 7 October 2023 at per the figures quoted by the World Health Organization. While more than 100 staff members of the United nation, relief fund have been killed by Israel in Gaza as per the UN report. In addition to the above ten thousand innocent Palestinians were taken into illegal custody by the Zionist army. They tortured, humiliated them by inter alia committing sodomy with the prisoners, and pushed iron rods up their rectums.

On the other hand officials in Israel revised the death toll from the October 7 attacks down from 1,405 to 1,139 and at least 8,730 injured. While in Lebanon over 700 people are reported dead and thousands are reported injured, including elderly men, women, and children. It includes, major military commanders, and the Secretary General of Hizbullah.

The UN Secretary General was forced to say that Gazza is hell on earth. The UN has further stated that Gazza is a graveyard of children. The international media has reported that Gazza has been reduced to 42,000,000 tons of rubble. Professor Robert Pepe at the university of Chicago has reported that Gazza has suffered intense civilian punishment campaign in the history where hospitals, schools, libraries, bookstores, universities, churches, masks, and even Cemeteries have been bombed repeatedly. Even the declared safe zones have been repeatedly targeted by the Zionist army. The international media has reported at least seven such attacks between January ,2024 to April, 2024 resulting in killing off hundreds

Questions;

There are a few questions which irk everybody’s mind. These can be summarized as follows: –