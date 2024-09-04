One year of genocide

Khawaja Wajih-u-Din
History is the biggest teacher. It tells us about the colonizers, Bosnia Serbia War, the genocides in the Indian subcontinent, the two world wars, Americas and Australia where the indigenous population was wiped off because they were not prepared enough and couldn’t resist to protect their freedom.
The occupied territory has been historically a very important place for all the religions. It is a center of civilization culture along with its strategic location make it all the more important. It is also a holy land having religious significance. In the case of Palestine historical conquests and struggle for power in this part of the world throughout history is widely known.
The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli land, sea and air blockade since 2007. Israel has wagged four wars on Gaza since 2008. No portion of Gazza society or economy has been left untouched. The latest war is underway. It has been one year of barbarism, savagery, brutality on Gaza perpetuated by bloodthirsty and war criminals headed by the Israeli prime minister.
Ground Reality: The latest death toll in Gaza stands at 42,183 Palestinians since 7 October 2023, as per the news from Aljazeera News, including nearly 16,500 children. Injured are reported to be more than 95,921. While more than 10,000 are reported missing. In West Bank at least 716 people, including more than 160 children are reported killed while Injured are reported to be more than 5,700.
As of September 24, 2024. The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent, nonprofit organization’s preliminary investigations showed at least 116 journalists and media workers were among the killed by the IDF (Israel, Defense Forces) since the war began, making it the deadliest period for journalists. More than 885 healthcare workers reportedly killed in Gaza and the West Bank since 7 October 2023 at per the figures quoted by the World Health Organization. While more than 100 staff members of the United nation, relief fund have been killed by Israel in Gaza as per the UN report. In addition to the above ten thousand innocent Palestinians were taken into illegal custody by the Zionist army. They tortured, humiliated them by inter alia committing sodomy with the prisoners, and pushed iron rods up their rectums.
On the other hand officials in Israel revised the death toll from the October 7 attacks down from 1,405 to 1,139 and at least 8,730 injured. While in Lebanon over 700 people are reported dead and thousands are reported injured, including elderly men, women, and children. It includes, major military commanders, and the Secretary General of Hizbullah.
The UN Secretary General was forced to say that Gazza is hell on earth. The UN has further stated that Gazza is a graveyard of children. The international media has reported that Gazza has been reduced to 42,000,000 tons of rubble. Professor Robert Pepe at the university of Chicago has reported that Gazza has suffered intense civilian punishment campaign in the history where hospitals, schools, libraries, bookstores, universities, churches, masks, and even Cemeteries have been bombed repeatedly. Even the declared safe zones have been repeatedly targeted by the Zionist army. The international media has reported at least seven such attacks between January ,2024 to April, 2024 resulting in killing off hundreds
Questions;
There are a few questions which irk everybody’s mind. These can be summarized as follows: –
- where are we heading in special reference to Palestinian issue.
- what Israel’s long-term strategy be? 3. ? what has been achieved in the fight by Hamas. Gazza almost destroyed West Bank about to be decimated. 4. ? Does the human cost justify the effort by the helpless freedom fighters in Gaza,West Bank and Lebanon.
The answers to these questions not simple. However, for proper comprehension, we have to study the history of the world and all the freedom struggles. It would tell us that nations had to pay a very heavy price for freedom. Loss of humans was one of them. So, Gazza is no exception. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s sister-in-law said in 2008 reported that Gaza is effectively the world’s largest internment camp.
A section of people believes that events that took place on seventh October 2023 were not justified. If those were not justified, then annihilating an entire area along with thousands of people, including children cannot be justified either. Various theories in this regard were analyzed in my article titled “the Palestinian crisis”.
We living in the luxury of our homes cannot understand the mindset and psychology of ordinary Palestinians. they had to break free. They knew that it would be a long war. They were aware of the fact that they had-to pay a price for the attempt at liberation. Now the Palestinian people believe that they are moving towards their goal. The struggle of the Palestinians is labeled as war of attrition. This is the impression that one gets if you watch the international media and scholars of Palestine and other Muslims all over the world in their lectures and talks.
Omar Mukhtar, a famous Libyan resistance fighter who fought against the Italians in the 1930s had said that, ”We will not surrender / We win or we die / Our flag will not fall down / It will wave up high forever”. This slogan is very dear to the people fighting for Palestine. The bigger picture has been explained in my article published one year ago titled “Armageddon, the final frontier”. Having said that we are all aware of the expansion policies of the zionist and apartheid state of Israel. Israel’s actions in Gaza and beyond are part of a larger, long-term strategy rooted in Zionist ideology, aiming to depopulate and settle in Palestinian territories. This plan, which predates Hamas, seeks to remove Palestinians and replace them with settlers.
Israel’s end goal is to establish a Jewish state on both banks of the Jordan River, as envisioned by Ze’ev Jabotinsky, an influential Zionist ideologue. Depopulation, Settlement Expansion, Divide and Rule and Security Control are key components of Israel strategy. Militarily Israel is very well equipped and scientifically advanced with modern weapons, including supersonic aircraft’s having AI technology and advanced defense systems, Because of which it always behaves like bull in a China shop. Along with the military and diplomatic support of the governments of some superpowers, it does not care for the public opinion of the world. while the other side has no fighter jets nor any anti-aircraft guns or scientific radar systems or tanks, heavy machinery, including armed, personal carriers, etc. The brave Palestinians confront Zionist forces with only their faith and zeal for freedom.
Media warfare or intellectual warfare is an increasingly important aspect of wars. It was out of reach previously to the Palestinian people. But now they have made effective use of media outlets and means of communication invented by Jews against them. It has resulted in shifting of public perception in favor of two state solution. The narrative and myth of Israel has been destroyed one year into the war and apart from merciless killing of innocent civilians, intruding men, women and children it has not achieved anything.
Even the Jews themselves seem to be realizing their mistake of, shifting to Israel. The times of Israel reported that. About 12,300 Israelis left the country that month and had not returned as of June 2024. This compared to only 3,200 who left permanently the year before— a 285 percent increase.
Historically there is no truth in the local perception that as the Palestinians sold their land to Jews, and therefore, their rights do-not remain on the land. As per the article published in daily times and other research. In 1945, the total area of landholdings by Jews was 906, 800 dunams (1 dunam=4 acre). This equalled 3.5 per cent of the total land under the legal control of local Arabs, and by 1948, it was estimated at around 2 million, seven per cent of the total Palestinian land.
Rashid Khalidi, an American historian, estimated that a little over a third of the total seven per cent was sold by absentee landlords of Palestinian origin to the Jews. And only six per cent of the total seven per cent was sold by local landlords or peasants to Jews. These estimates were also corroborated by Walter Lehn, a voracious writer on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and reports from the Jewish Agency that confirmed that the majority of land purchased was from large absentee landlords.
Achievements;
In any case Shifting of public opinion in favor of Palestinian state is a no mean achievement. It was not possible had it not been for the sacrifices made by the Palestinians. In countries all over the world, there has been wide condemnations, protests by all walks of life and boycott of Israeli products .Even the university students joined the protests and sit ins .For the first time, perhaps we saw Jews protesting all over the world with the slogan, not in our name.
As per daily Dawn, Public sentiment against Israel has led to a 20-30pc sales decline and the closure of several popular Western company outlets over the past six months. Economic times reported that Starbucks lost approximately $11 billion in value, erasing 9.4% Of the company’s total value due to the boycott. Economic times reported the same. McDonald’s lost $7 billion of its value and its shares fell by more than 3%, reported, Al Jazeera.
KFC Indonesia, recorded a net loss of some 348.83 billion rupiah (US$21.5 million) in the first quarter of this year, a jump of more than 60 times from a loss of 5.56 billion rupiah (US$343,825) in the same period last year. Economic Times reported on 4.9.24 that Coca-Cola and PepsiCo lost popularity to local Cola brands due to boycott over Gaza in Muslim countries
As per Dhaka Tribune sales of Coca-Cola dropped by 80 to 85 % in the last few days.
Forty-six thousand Israeli businesses have been forced to shut as a result of the ongoing war and its devastating effect on the economy, Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported on 10 July, referring to Israel as a “country in collapse.” Experts estimate that the economic toll of the war may cost Israel an estimated $400 billion in lost economic activity over the next decade – threatens Israel’s economic future. For Israel, 90% of the economic shock will come from indirect effects: reduced investment, slowing productivity growth and labor market disruption, as per Wikipedia. The cost of genocide is expected to reach more than $55bn by next year.
Credit rating agencies have downgraded Israel for the first time in its history. Therefore, it would be safe to say that Israel may be at the verge of an internal collapse. Palestine took seat among UN member states at 79th General Assembly Session in 24 September. As of June 2024, the State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 146 of the 193member states of the United Nations, or just over 75% of all UN members.
Due to shift in public perception around the world the Israeli Prime Minister addressed an almost empty general assembly in late September this year. Yet another landmark was that the International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip is illegal and that Israeli policies violate international law.
Lessons Learned;
Lessons learned are that public pressure or perception may not always be enough. It has to be coupled with some practical steps to enforce an adjudication, resolution or popular public demand. It’s always a chosen few who matter ultimately, in this regard. The aim of the Muslim Uma should be those chosen few ones who matter. In Modern times the moral degradation of an average Muslim and the Muslim Rulers in power has been evident. Inferior Psychology coupled with lack of character leads to inability to take strong actions against oppressors . It’s a bleak picture for the Muslim block. we have to work on our ethics and morality as a first priority.
Suggestions:
It’s high time that the Muslim countries all over the world should solve internal disputes and focus on a bigger picture. Like OIC should have a deterrence force which can be used against any enemy on the patterns of NATO. As far as UN is concerned, I think the power of the five permanent members has to be withdrawn if there is any future for the said body. The decision has to be based on popular vote in the security council with no one having a veto power. Smart tactics are required by all the Muslim thinkers and planners by exploiting Ultra-orthodox Jewish group called “Haredis “ As of 2020, there were about 2.1 million Haredim globally, representing 14% of the world’s Jewish population. Haredim primarily live in Israel (17% of Israeli Jewsand 14% of the total population). They have about 18 seats in Knesset. there is Israeli Prime Minister has 64 seats and 61 are required for majority so Harides have the power to bring down the government of Israel. Fall of the Israeli government is highly likely in case of the legislation on their forced military service goes through in Parliament.
Historically, Haredis were against the creation of the state of Israel and can be a big existential threat to the government and the state. Haredis disagree with Israel’s traditional method of conflict resolution – specifically, a military solution – and do not want to be party to its violent tactics.
Muslims all over the world should buy property in Gaza and West Bank to keep the Palestinians afloat and help their economic depravity. All the people should necessarily boycott every product associated with Israel, except life-saving medicine. By doing so we would play our small part to help the helpless people of Palestine.
“MAJOR PROBLEM OF WORLD: Zionist Economy is my article published some months back may be worth checking. A lasting resolution to the conflict will require a comprehensive and inclusive approach, taking into the account the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.
Conclusion:
In (85:10) the Holy Quran has clarified that “Those who persecute the believing men and women and then do not repent will certainly suffer the punishment of Hell and the torment of burning.”. Surah Nisa 4 Aya 56 says that “Surely those who reject Our signs, We will cast them into the Fire. Whenever their skin is burnt completely, We will replace it so they will ?constantly? taste the punishment. Indeed, Allah is Almighty, All-Wise”. It is the fate of those in Israel who believe they can get away with anything.
The writer is former Registrar Peshawar High Court.