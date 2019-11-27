Ongoing curfew in IOK shows fascist mindset of Modi-led Indian govt: PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the continuous military lockdown and curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for over 100 days has shown the fascist mindset of Modi-led Indian government’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, on Wednesday.

This he said in a tweet, PM Imran Khan wrote that Kashmiris are being subjected to the worst violation of their human rights by Narendra Modi-led Indian authorities.

“The powerful countries remain silent on Kashmir dispute because of their trading interests,” he added.

The statement came day after Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Pulwama district, occupied Kashmir during a cordon and search operation.

Several people were injured when Indian troops used brutal force and fired bullets and pellets on mourners in different areas of Pulwama.

The killings triggered massive anti-India protests across the district. On the other hand, the youth including Basit, Saqlain Mushtaq, Baber and Jehangir were also arrested by police in house raids in different areas of the town.