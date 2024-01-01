Online harassment of journalists will not be tolerated: Info Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the government has taken notice of the targeted campaign on social media aimed at inciting attacks on journalists.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the online harassment of journalists is being incentivized by the PTI.

The Information Minister expressed regret that details about journalists’ children and their addresses are being shared online, emphasizing that this is completely unacceptable.

He said data of all such accounts is being collected, and assured that strict action will be taken with the cooperation of Interior Ministry. He expressed the resolve that individuals behind this online campaign will not be spared, but exposed.

Attaullah Tarar said nobody will be allowed to stoke anarchy in the country. He added that digital terrorism will also be brought to end.

The Information Minister appreciated those members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, who termed the civil disobedience call by the PTI founder as inappropriate and decided not to implement it.

Regretting the PTI’s campaign of boycotting certain home-made products, the Information Minister said they are taking forward the foreign agenda.

He said strong military is inevitable for a strong Pakistan. He said our armed forces are known for their professionalism and capability around the world.

Attaullah Tarar said the PTI wants to weaken armed forced of Pakistan so that the foreign elements can take advantage of it.