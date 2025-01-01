Only 23,600 Pakistanis to be allowed to perform Hajj 2025: Ministry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued important guidelines for pilgrims travelling under the private Hajj scheme for 2025, emphasizing adherence to Saudi Arabia’s deadlines and the use of official platforms for updates and support.

According to the ministry, only 23,620 Pakistani pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj this year under the private Hajj scheme. To ensure transparency and convenience, the list of authorized service providers and their quotas has been uploaded to the ministry’s official website and the Pak Hajj 2025 mobile app.

A spokesperson for the ministry urged all pilgrims and service providers to stay informed through the Pak Hajj app, which offers real-time updates, important announcements, and contact information.

“All companies operating under the private Hajj scheme must share updated service contracts with pilgrims according to their allotted quota,” the spokesperson stressed.

The ministry also reminded private Hajj operators and pilgrims to complete the Hajj visa issuance process by April 18, as per instructions from the Saudi authorities.

For assistance or to lodge complaints, pilgrims can contact the ministry at 051-9218571 or 051-9207519, or email their concerns to somonitoring@mora.gov.pk.