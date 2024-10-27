Only jihad can bring freedom to Kashmir, says Hafiz Naeem

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday reiterated that Kashmir could only be freed by jihad.

Naeem said that people consumed their whole lives in the freedom movements of Kashmir and Palestine.

“The martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar gives us the lesson of sacrifice, he stayed in jail for 23 years and came out as the emblem of independence,” said JI Emir.

He declared the Oct 27 a Black day as India on this day occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally by military forces.

While criticising the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said Modi nullified the legal status of Kashmir and had been keeping the Kashmiris locked down for decades.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared Kashmir ‘Jugular vein’ of Pakistan. The case of Kashmir should be fought with valour,” he reminded the national leadership.

He also denunciated the Shehbaz government for playing weak for Kashmir cause.