Only peace can resolve our problems: War victim

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Nasreen, 21, has been looking after two families after her father and uncle were killed in the on-going war.

Nasreen, a resident of Kunduz City, the capital of northern Kunduz province, said after the killing of her father and uncle, she has been bearing the responsibility to provide food and other needed things to the families.

During an exclusive interview, she told Pajhwok Afghan News her father, Wahab, served as head of police mobile team.

She said last year her father was killed by another policeman and the killer joined the Taliban.

“When my father died, our problems multiplied but until my uncle was alive, we did not face many difficulties.”

She said in March this year her uncle was killed in a fire-fight with the Taliban.

“My father has two wives, I have five brothers and three sisters and my uncle also has five children,” she said.

Nasreen said she was responsible for feeding the two families as she worked hard to earn food for them.

She said: “I was student when my father and uncle were killed. I left study and currently work as a teacher at a educational centre. I get 6,000 afs salary but we are a family of 17 people. This salary is insufficient.” She said local residents and some well-off people also provided assistance to her.

She said after the killing of her father and uncle, all her dreams were shattered and currently she was trying hard to resolve economic problems of the two families.

She asked the Taliban and the government to reconcile because in Afghanistan was home to a large number of widows and orphans.

She believed that only establishment of peace could resolve her and he

r family’s problems.

She asked the government to support families of martyred security families economically and educationally.

AmruddinWalli, the Provincial Council member, said that some families of war victims were in terrible condition.

“Wahab Khan was a strong commander but now his family is faced with problems, the government should provide multi-dimensional support to them.”

Governor Spokesperson Esmatullah Muradi acknowledged that Wahab Khan’s family was among thousands of families who were victims of war.

Muradi said the government leadership often tried to ensure ceasefire and durable peace in the country. He said the government was trying to provide assistance to all families of war victims.

The four decades-old conflict in Afghanistan has affected almost every family and people continue to give sacrifices but there is no hope when conflict will come to an end.

This report has been produced by Pajhwok and financially supported by UNDP.