Only six coronavirus deaths reported in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan swiftly pressing ahead with its successful fight against coronavirus as only six deaths reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours (Saturday), showed the latest figures released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday morning.

The six new fatalities have taken the number of total deaths in Pakistan to 6,168. These deaths reported only in Sindh and Punjab. Sindh topped the list with 2,317 deaths, Punjab 2,182, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,238, Islamabad 173, Balochistan 138, Gilgit Baltistan 60 and Azad Kashmir 60.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has risen to 288,717 after the addition of another 670 infections during the last 24 hours. As many as 266,301 people recovered so far across the country with only total active cases stood at 16,248.

Sindh topped the most number of cases list with 125,904 cases, Punjab 95,391, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35,153, Islamabad 15,378, Gilgit Baltistan 2,486, Balochistan 12,224 and Azad Kashmir 2,181.

A total of 24,022 tests were conducted on Saturday with 9,774 in Sindh, 8,124 in Punjab, 1,876 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,873 in Islamabad, 978 in Balochistan, 223 in Gilgit Baltistan and 165 in Azad Kashmir.

There was no patient on a ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. As many as 141 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1,920 ventilators allocated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

It is to be mentioned here that there was no death reported from Covid-19 in Punjab on Friday, giving credence to the views of some health experts who believe the coronavirus is no more lethal and that the pandemic is going to be over in the region.

Since the first death from the Covid-19 was reported back in mid-March, it was the second time during the pandemic that no patient succumbed to the disease in a single day in Punjab. Earlier, Punjab had marked no Covid-19 death on July 28, prompting many health experts to think that the virus has lost its “deadly kick”.