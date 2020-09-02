Only ten out of 63 bricks kilns environment friendly

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate change Zartaj Gul Wazir in parliamentary committee meeting on climate change told that only 10 out of 63 bricks kilns converted on the environment friendly technology Zig Zag in federal capital Islamabad and the ministry is facing difficulties to convert other kilns due to difference hindrance.

The ministry official said that ZigZag Technology requires 24/7 electricity supply and the areas where these brick kilns operate are faced with 20-22 hours of power outage. Dedicated transmission lines are imperative for this purpose and the COVID 19 situation and heavy rainfall are other impediments that have delayed the process.

The Committee was informed of the challenges that are faced by the Ministry at this point. Kiln owners are facing difficulty to convert to ZigZag Technology as most land on which Kilns are established is leased.

The committee was informed by the minister that there are hindrances while processing of loans as they lack ownership documents adding that the problems faced by small and medium size kilns is even more intense since most of these enterprises are based in an informal setting and fear being brought into the tax net and other regulatory procedures.

The Committee recommended that a phased approach be adapted in this regard. Legislation to penalize Brick Kiln owners that fail to adapt ZigZag Technology within a given time frame must be formulated as well. This will ensure implementation on a large scale.

The Committee took serious notice of the delay in the process of conversion of brick kilns to Zig-Zag Technology. It was asserted that the Capital should be a flagship in this regard for all provinces to follow.

Committee took strong notice of recent deaths of Lions Blue Bulls and Ostriches in Islamabad

Discussing the plight of animals at Islamabad Zoo, the Committee took strong notice of recent deaths of Lions Blue Bulls and Ostriches and said that this matter must be probed in detail.

It was asserted that management of zoos in a typical bureaucratic manner was a major impediment to animal well-being. Chairperson Committee, Senator Sitara Ayaz was of the view that closure of the zoo is not an appropriate response to issues that stem. She asserted that getting to the root of the problem and resolving it is key to progress. The Committee stressed that in case of closure of the zoo, in wake of the Islamabad High Court decision of uncaging animals, alternatives must be explored.

Reviewing the issue of vehicular emissions in Islamabad and measures to curb it the Committee stressed the need for legislation to be formulated from the Government side to ensure smoke free environment in Islamabad. It was asserted that this is extremely important for the health and well-being of the people.

After being implemented in Islamabad, Provinces may follow suit. The Committee was of the view that despite prior recommendations this matter had been delayed since the past one year.

Assessing the melting glaciers in Pakistan, the Committee took strong notice of delay in implementation of the GLOF project in Pakistan.

It was stressed that, being an impending threat immediate measures must be taken in this regard to address it at the earliest. Discussing the cutting of Juniper trees in Balochistan, Chairman Committee, Senator Sitara Ayaz stressed stringent measures for redressal of this issue immediately.

