OpenAI says its annualized revenue hits $10 billion

(Reuters): OpenAI claimed on Monday that its annualized revenue run rate has reached $10 billion as of June, almost double the figure at the end of last year, positioning the company to hit its full-year target amid booming AI adoption.

Its projected annual revenue figure, based on current revenue data, which was about $5.5 billion in December 2024, has demonstrated strong growth as the adoption and use of its popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence models continue to rise.

This means that OpenAI is on track to achieve its revenue target of $12.7 billion in 2025, which it shared with investors earlier.

The $10 billion figure excludes licensing revenue from OpenAI-backer Microsoft and large one-time deals, an OpenAI spokesperson confirmed. The details were first reported by CNBC.

Considering the startup lost about $5 billion last year, OpenAI’s revenue milestone shows how far ahead the company is in terms of revenue scale compared to its competitors, who are also benefiting from growing AI adoption.

Anthropic recently crossed $3 billion in annualized revenue on booming demand from code-gen startups using its models.

OpenAI said it would raise up to $40 billion in a new funding round led by SoftBank Group at a $300 billion valuation in March.

In more than two years since it rolled out its ChatGPT chatbot, the company has introduced a bevy of subscription offerings for consumers as well as businesses.

OpenAI had 500 million weekly active users as of the end of March.