Openers put Australia in commanding position at end of Day 2

Monitoring Desk

BRISBANE: Australian openers put the team in commanding position and scored 312 runs for the loss of one wicket against Pakistan on day two of the opening Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Friday.

According to details, the hard hitting David Warner, who endured a miserable Ashes tour of England earlier this year, was unbeaten at 151 with ten boundaries at stumps while Marnus Labuschagne was not out 55.

The Aussie batsmen were largely untroubled throughout the day, scoring at 3.58 runs an over when the Pakistan bowlers could get neither swing nor spin.

In reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 240, David Warner and Joe Burns dominated the Pakistan attack despite a fiery debut from 16-year-old Naseem Shah to put Australia in a strong position. Burns (97) missed out on his century by just three runs and was bowled by Yasir Shah laving Australia at 222/1.

After a cautious start, Warner looked more and more comfortable as the sessions wore on, using his feet well and playing with his customary aggression.

He was well supported by Burns and Labuschagne. Burns was brought back into the Australian team after missing the Ashes tour. Burns hit ten boundaries in front of his home crowd at the Gabba to reward the selectors’ faith.

Naseem looked like he belonged on the big stage with a bristling first spell in Test cricket. He dismissed David Warner on 56 after lunch break but it turned out to be a no-ball which denied the 16-year-old his maiden Test wicket.

Shah regularly reached speeds of over 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour, the lack of movement meant the Aussies were able to play him with relative ease, although he smashed Burns on the elbow two balls before the lunch break.