Opening Day recap

CALIFORNIA (Axios): Opening Day began with two postponements — one due to rain (Orioles-Red Sox), one due to COVID-19 (Mets-Nationals). But the remaining 13 games still delivered the goods, Axios’ Jeff Tracy writes.

⭐️ Three stars:

First star: Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow: 6 IP, 6 K, 1 H, 0 R

Second star: Padres 1B Eric Hosmer: 3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R

Third star: Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte: 4-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

🎥 Highlights:

Miggy kicks things off: Miguel Cabrera hit the first home run of the season, an oppo shot through the snow that just snuck over the fence.

Web gems: Brewers shortstop Luis Urías and Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius both got their seasons started with unreal grabs.

Bleacher Creatures: In the Bronx, the Bleacher Creatures did their Roll Call in the right-field seats for the first time in nearly two years.

Elsewhere:

The homer that wasn’t: With Justin Turner on first, Cody Bellinger hit one barely over the fence; but Turner, thinking it was caught, retreated to the base as Bellinger passed him mid-trot. By rule, Bellinger was called out and credited with an RBI single as Turner jogged home. Baseball!

Nice debut: Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, 23, launched a homer in his first at-bat, becoming the youngest Pirate with an Opening Day blast since Barry Bonds in 1988.

Struggling aces: Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (3 R, 3 BB, 3 IP), Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (6 R, 4.1 IP), Padres RHP Yu Darvish (4 R, 4.2 IP) and Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (6 R, 5.2 IP) all got roughed up, but they pale in comparison to Reds RHP Luis Castillo, who allowed six runs on his first 13 pitches, and 10 runs overall in 3.1 IP.

Scoreboard: Rays 1, Marlins 0; Cardinals 11, Reds 6; Rockies 8, Dodgers 5; Padres 8, Diamondbacks 7; Phillies 3, Braves 2; Pirates 5, Cubs 3; Brewers 6, Twins 5; Tigers 3, Indians 2; Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2; Royals 14, Rangers 10; Astros 8, A’s 1; Angels 4, White Sox 3; Mariners 8, Giants 7