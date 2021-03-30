Opening of branches to facilitate collection of duties, taxes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In order to facilitate the collection of government receipts/ duties/taxes, it has been decided that the field officers of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 6:00 P.M. on March 31, 2021 (Wednesday). For which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 5:00 P.M. on the same day by the NIFT.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on March 31, 2021 (Wednesday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.