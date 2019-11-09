Opening of Kartarpur corridor is a goodwill message by Pakistan: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Islamabad initiated the opening of Kartarpur Corridor to eradicate hatred and promote in the region.

FM Qureshi also urged India to change its policy over Kashmir if it also wants peace.

This he said while talking to BBC, he said that Kartarpur Corridor is spreading love and is a goodwill message by Islamabad. India never responded to Pakistan’s various attempts of restoring peace, he stressed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced immediately after assuming charge that Pakistan will move two steps forward if India takes one for establishing peace, but India responded with criticism, border violations and confrontation.

People of occupied Kashmir as well as Pakistan have rejected India’s unconstitutional, illegal and unilateral move of scrapping IoK’s autonomy and no Kashmiri leaders are supporting New Delhi’s narrative, Qureshi reiterated.