Opening of road in front of Governor House: PHC directs to submit minutes of meeting

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Syed Arshad Ali directed competent authorities to submit minutes of meeting held for opening of road in front of Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday.

The petition was filed Member Provincial Assembly Nighat Yasmin Orakzai before Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking opening of road in front Governor House for public.

During hearing Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan remarked that does the MPA has power to attack hospital and make officials hostage. It is worthy to mention that behavior of MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai with the hospital’s officials was condemned by public at large.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan added that court had written to Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly regarding the conduct of the MPA.

The Chief Justice remarked that public is stopping at many places due to check posts.

The Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan remarked that now situation has been improved substantially across the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Syed Arshad Ali adjourned further hearing till 29 June.