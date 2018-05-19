Opening of US Embassy in Al-Quds violation of int’l law: Tehmina

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua says the opening of U.S Embassy in Al-Quds Al Sharif is in contravention of international law, especially UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, on the status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

In her statement at the extraordinary OIC Summit on Palestine in Istanbul, she said we, the Muslims, need to be united. At this unprecedented juncture our collective voice will be heard.

The Foreign Secretary said both the situation in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir are challenging the basic fabric of international civilized behavior of states.

She said in both cases blood has been spilled. In both cases the international community must come together to respond to the requirements of international legitimacy.

Tehmina Janjua stressed the need to agitate on all international fora for the just cause of people, end occupation and bring to justice of those responsible.

