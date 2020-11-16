‘Openness is key to overcoming tour bubble’

LONDON (Agencies): Jos Buttler urged any teammates struggling with bubble life this winter to speak up as the England squad gathered for their overnight departure for South Africa on Monday.

A 25-day trip that comprises three Twenty20s and three ODIs might not appear taxing on paper but it is England’s first away tour since the Covid-19 pandemic struck and begins a winter of up to four assignments that will be spent solely in the confines of hotels and cricket grounds.

“We won’t get to fully enjoy South Africa as we usually would but I think everyone has become accustomed to what it’s going to be like,” said Buttler, England’s white-ball vice-captain, before the team’s charter flight to Cape Town.

“If you’re feeling under pressure or not quite yourself, the key is to have the confidence to open up and talk about it. We all go through it at different stages, where you feel a bit homesick or claustrophobic when you can’t get out and about, like you’d usually like to. We just want to make sure everyone is aware of that .”

Buttler is one of 11 players in the 23-strong touring party to have gone straight from a similarly restricted English summer to the recent Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. His family could at least join for the latter, while the fact its hotels were not on site at the grounds also helped create some distance.

“It’s just the restrictions on your freedom,” said Buttler. “I certainly found it was tougher to escape staying at hotels on the grounds in England. They were high pressure matches and when you’ve put a lot into the game, it’s nice to get away.

“Looking out the window and still being on the ground makes it tougher to have your differentials between the game and your relaxation and recovery time. I found it easier in the IPL staying at a hotel away from the ground. There was a clear separation between the two which is great.”

While arrangements for trips to Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India in the new year are yet to be formalised, this tour offers an escape similar to that of the IPL. England and South Africa will be housed in a biosecure bubble at the Vineyard Hotel under Table Mountain and commute to fixtures at Newlands and Paarl’s Boland Park, starting with the first T20 international at the former on 27 November.

The tour comes during a time of internal turmoil for Cricket South Africa after an interim board agreed by the sports ministry was initially rejected by the sport’s provincial heads. Although now reportedly resolved, sense had already prevailed as regards a first home series for the hosts in seven months and one worth more than £3m in TV revenues.

Buttler added: “Everyone is grateful that the tour is going ahead. As players, it’s nothing to do with us, we are just looking forward to playing cricket. The boards can take care of those sort of things. “We’re very lucky we are able to carry on and play professional cricket, so we know it’s our duty to play well and put on a show for those watching at home. All of the live sport on TV has been a big plus for everyone during lockdown. It’s a nice escape.”