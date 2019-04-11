Operation against pharmaceutical companies on price increase continues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has continued its operation against pharmaceutical companies on increasing the prices of medicines against the approved prices of the federal government.

According to an official of the ministry, the government had decided to take strict action against unauthorized increase in prices of some medicines by pharmaceutical companies.

He said that pharma industry would not be allowed to increase prices of their drugs over and above the approved maximum retail prices.

He said the authority had recommended registering of cases on overpriced medicines under the Drug Act, besides imposing heavy fines with recovery of overpriced amount.