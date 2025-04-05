Operation launched in Punjab University’s hostels to remove illegal residents

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab University administration and police have launched a grand operation in the varsity’s hostels in a bid to vacate rooms from illegal aliens.

Dozens of illegal foreigners were arrested in the operation.

Operation was conducted on 17 male hostels 17 female hostels. The hostels would remain close until April 8.

In this regard, the university administration also issued warning to all students.

Hostels have a capacity of 8,000 students but new allottees were deprived of rooms while various hostels have been occupied by student organizations for decades, administration said.

All hostels of the university would remain closed till 7am on April 8, 2025 and classes and exams would resume from April 9.