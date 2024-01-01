Operation risky for people, armed forces: JI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is unacceptable as it is dangerous for both the people and the armed forces.

Addressing press conference at Mansoorah on Saturday, he also emphasized that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism against Pakistan. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman advocated for dialogue rather than conflict with Afghanistan, a nation with which Pakistan has shared strong, brotherly relations for decades. He reminded that Pakistan had provided shelter to Afghan refugees for 40 years during the wars in Afghanistan.

Criticizing former General Musharraf for involving Pakistan in the US-led war, which led to a regional security crisis and tension along the western borders, he noted that Pakistan suffered significant losses in terms of lives and economic damage due to joining the US war. He urged the Taliban not to retaliate against the Pakistan if some people in power corridors made false decisions in past.

The JI chief warned against proposals coming for ruling parties for military operations inside Afghanistan, suggesting that such actions would further destabilize the region. He proposed peace talks involving China, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, and advocated for a larger bloc consisting of Central Asian states, Russia, Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, and Iran for regional peace and prosperity.

He stressed the need for political stability over military interventions, citing the failures of past operations over the decades. He also highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of terrorism and criticized the lack of implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). He lamented that the government had deprived the masses of basic facilities, leading them to become vulnerable to foreign influences that fuel terrorism in Pakistan.

Naeem ur Rehman rejected the recent budget and noted that the Jamaat-e-Islami had already launched a protest movement against it. He criticized the ruling elite, including the civil and armed bureaucracy, judiciary, and parliament members, for benefiting from the budget while imposing taxes on the common people. He called for the inclusion of feudal lords in the tax net and proposed land reforms, accusing the government of undermining agriculture and small farmers.