Operation Sindoor exposed India’s operational gaps, strategic vision: Field Marshal

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), has said in clear and unambiguous terms that any attempt by India to attack Pakistan would be met with a swift response.

The Field Marshal visited on Monday the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, where he addressed the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course, comprising participants from all services.

Addressing the passing-out officers, COAS Asim Munir said that Pakistan’s response to any attempt to attack Pakistani cities, military bases, commercial hubs and ports would be beyond India’s imagination.

He said that in the event of an aggression, it would be the Indian government which would be responsible.

The Field marshal opined that wars were not won through hysteria on the media or political rhetoric. “In fact, wars are won on the basis of professionalism, competence, strong institutions and determination,” he added.

The Field Marshal, on the occasion, expressed complete trust in the armed forces’ professional expertise, spirit and preparedness for war.

In his speech, the Field Marshal shed light on changing war strategies.

He laid emphasis on the importance of mental preparedness and professionalism in order to effectively deal with challenges in difficult circumstances.

He also lauded the role being played by the institutions like the NDU in preparing the officers to deal with hybrid, conventional and non-conventional risks.

He also emphasized understanding between the civil and military institutions.

In his address, the Army Chief highlighted the evolving character of warfare and underscored the centrality of mental preparedness, operational clarity, and institutional professionalism in navigating complex strategic issues. He lauded the role of premier institutions like NDU in enhancing civil-military synergy and nurturing future leadership capable of mitigating hybrid, conventional, and sub-conventional threats with poise and resolve.

Asim Munir noted that India’s inability to achieve its stated military objectives during Operation Sindoor — and the subsequent attempt to rationalize this shortfall through convoluted logic — speaks volumes about its lack of operational readiness and strategic foresight.

Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence, he said and added, naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics and desperately trying that India remains the beneficiary of larger geopolitical contestation as the so-called net security provider in a region which is getting increasingly weary of its hegemonic and extremist Hindutva ideology.

In contrast to India’s strategic behaviour resting on parochial self-alignment, Pakistan has forged lasting partnerships based on principled diplomacy, anchored in mutual respect and peace, establishing itself to be a stabilizer in the region, he maintained.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that any misadventure or attempts to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty or violation of territorial integrity will continue to be reflexively met with a swift, and resolute response without any constraints or inhibitions.

Any attempt to target our population centres, military bases, economic hubs and ports will instantly invoke a ‘deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response’. The onus of escalation will squarely lie on the strategically blind arrogant aggressor who fails to see the grave repercussions of such provocative actions against a sovereign nuclear state.

The COAS remarked that wars are not won through media rhetoric, imported fancy hardware, or political sloganeering, but through faith, professional competence, operational clarity, institutional strength and national resolve.

The Army Chief concluded by expressing full confidence in the professionalism, morale, and readiness of the battle hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan and urged the graduating officers to remain steadfast in the values of integrity, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

On arrival, COAS Asim Munir was warmly received by the President NDU.