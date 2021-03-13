Opinion: Why Westerners Should Care About Kashmir

Danielle Khan

For most Westerners, the word “Kash-mir” does not register as a place, but rather a beloved fabric – Cashm-ere. If Westerners knew about Kashmir, the place, and cherished it as

uch as the fabric, perhaps the conflict would have been resolved long ago.

But why should Wester-ners care about Indian-occ-upied Kashmir? How can they help resolve the conflict? To adequately answer these questions, one must first understand the conflict’s history and contemporary evolution through the lens of human rights and global implications.

Historical Context

In August of 1947, India and Pakistan sought independence from the British and were partitioned into two self-governing countries. Princely states under the British India Empire’s rule thereby had the right to choose whether to accede to India or Pakistan.i As such, Muslim majority states joined Pakistan whilst Hindu majority states aligned with secular India.

During this time, Kashmir (a Muslim majority state) was ruled by the Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh, who believed Kashmir should remain independent. However, Muslim subjects along the Western state borders revolted, leading to an intervention of Pashtun tribesmen. Fearful and under pressure, Maharaja Singh signed an Instrument of Accession to India in October 1947 as a temporary solution.ii

This action resulted in the Indo-Pakistan war, as Pakistan claimed the Muslim majority state to be a natural extension of the country, while India sought to confirm the accession. Warfare between the two countries erupted and continued until the United Nations intervened, establishing a cease-fire (line of control) in July 1949 that remains today.iii Kashmiris refer to the Indian side as “Indian-Occupied Kashmir,” citing the occupation that was only intended to be temporary, with the Pakistan side being called “Azad Kashmir” – Azad meaning “Free” in Urdu.

Over the years, the Indian government has committed grave human rights abuses against Kashmiris, leading to an armed struggled between Kashmiri militants and the Indian army. Kashmiris have consistently requested the right to self-determination – a plebiscite that would allow them to decide their future, whether it be independence, to remain with India or accede to Pakistan. India has continuously denied this request, choosing to dehumanize Kashmiris and hinder their rights through violence, torture, unjust arrests, staged encounters, inhumane lockdowns, rape and sexual assault, communications restrictions, and beyond.

Ethnic Cleansing of Kashmiris

Around the world and particularly in the West, the narrative is often shaped around Islamic radicalism. Rarely do you hear about right-wing extremism and its exploitation of Christianity or far-right movements in general. Along those same lines, we certainly hear very little, if at all, about the dangerous rise of Hindu radicalism in India.

Norwegian researcher Eviane Leidig argues that in the 1930s, “Hindu nationalists collaborated with key figures in Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany to help advance their extreme right-wing projects. One of the