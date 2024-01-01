Opp decries worsening law, order situation in KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly demanded to convene All Parties Conference (APC) to ponder over the deteriorating law and order situation in merged areas and to address feelings of insecurity among people.

The proceedings of the day were presided over by Muhammad Idrees of Panel of Chairman. Opposition benches demanded convening of APC to deliberate over law and order situation while treasury benches stressed to form a full house committee to assess the situation. Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Arbab Usman said that incidents of insurgency have been increased in merged districts during last two months and writ of government was being challenged time and time again. He suggested meeting of APC and a visit of parliamentarians to meet members of affected families and express solidarity with them.

He also questioned delay in investigation of attack on Bara Check Post and said that compensation amount should be paid to heirs of martyred. Ahmad Kundi of PPP said that insurgency was not confined to District Khyber but whole province is affected by these incidents. He said that people living in areas from Chitral to Waziristan are faced with insecurity and declining law and order situation adding that courts are being shifted from Tank to D I Khan due to worsening situation of law and order.

Ali Hadi said that civilians were being targeted in Kurram while the perpetrators are still at large. He said that those who killed teachers and labors in Tri Mengal and doctors in Sadda Bazar are not been arrested added that it is the responsibility of provincial government to secure roads and maintain law and order in Kurram.

He said that roads in Kurram district are closed for the last eighteen days and innocent children are dying due to closure of main roads. Provincial Minister, Sohail Afridi said that law and order is unsatisfactory in merged districts for the last two decades due to wrong decisions of concerned authorities. He highlighted the efforts of provincial government to maintain peace and underscored the need of adopting a joint strategy to deal with the situation. He said that all the political entities of the province should raise voice to stop fighting suggesting a full house committee to deliberate over the situation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with panel Chairman Muhammad Idress Khan also passed the KP Districts Advisory Committee Amendment Bill 2024. The bill pertaining to giving DDAC Chairmanship to Members National Assembly was approved by majority members of the Assembly.

The bill was presented by Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub. The KP Assembly also passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt Rest Houses Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2024. The bill was aimed for better utalization of the Govt rest houses for facilitation of tourists.

The Assembly with panel chairman Muhammad Iddress in Chair demanded formation of a Select Committee to investigate the firing incident at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

On a point of order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Ahmad Kundi said that the fire was yet to be fully extinguished and a select committee of the house should be formed to probe the incident so that culprits could be awarded examplary punishment. Provincial Minister Abdul Karim said that KP Chief Minister has already ordered an inquiry and another committee would be waste of time. Ahmed Kundi claimed that the losses of incident could have been averted if the fire brigades and Rescue 1122 official were not used for politicking purposes during PTI protest at Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also passed a resolution demanding implementation of the Murree Accord for resolution of dispute between two warring tribes of Kurrum district. The resolution moved by member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Riaz was unanimously passed by the Assembly. The house through the resolution has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to take concrete measures for implementation of the Murree Agreement for maintaining peace between the warring tribes.